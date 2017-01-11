How To Lift Vector Art From PDF's Using Inkscape on Linux By - dmt

11 Jan, 2017

But sometimes, a logo or other graphic is too complex for anyone in the volunteer community to have traced and shared with the public - or the company is not well known enough to have been noticed, so their logo can't easily be found and downloaded. This is where this PDF trick can make you a hero, seemingly pulling the artwork your team desperately needs out of thin air.



We start, as always, at Google. We'll search out the coke logo for this example. Note the colon and lack of spaces between "filetype" and "pdf" in the search query below:



coca cola filetype:pdf



That search brings us



Now we need the great Inkscape vector graphics program to get to the artwork so if you don't have it, in Ubuntu/Mint, go to the terminal and enter:



sudo apt-get install inkscape



Importing a PDF in Inkscape

Ignoring the performance warning, I always move the slider all the way right to "very fine" out of superstition. After Inkscape imports the page, click the artwork to select it and under the "Object" menu, select "Ungroup" like below:

Keep Ungrouping the artwork till it separates

Click ungroup a few more times until you can finally click on the logo by itself. Once you can grab it, you can copy it, paste it to another Inkscape document, save it as an svg or eps, whatever you want. And since it's a vector graphic, it can be printed at any size - including billboard. Try replacing my search query with something that leads you to artwork you'd like to tinker with in Inkscape.



Logo zoomed in - no pixels!