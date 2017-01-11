    ALL POSTS:

    How To Lift Vector Art From PDF's Using Inkscape on Linux

    By - dmt 11 Jan, 2017
    When graphics need to be produced billboard-size, you need nice, crisp vector versions of any logos or illustrations to be printed or else you'll get a pixelated effect like the image above - photos are another story. These days, you can find most common graphics and the logos of large companies in vector format at sites like Seek Logo .

    But sometimes, a logo or other graphic is too complex for anyone in the volunteer community to have traced and shared with the public - or the company is not well known enough to have been noticed, so their logo can't easily be found and downloaded. This is where this PDF trick can make you a hero, seemingly pulling the artwork your team desperately needs out of thin air.

    We start, as always, at Google. We'll search out the coke logo for this example. Note the colon and lack of spaces between "filetype" and "pdf" in the search query below:

    coca cola filetype:pdf

    That search brings us these results. At the time of writing, the top result is their Sustainability Report . Great. Right-click, save link as, download the PDF somewhere.

    Now we need the great Inkscape vector graphics program to get to the artwork so if you don't have it, in Ubuntu/Mint, go to the terminal and enter:

    sudo apt-get install inkscape

    Next step: open Inkscape, click File, Open, choose the PDF you just downloaded, hit Open and you'll get this window:

    Set Up Two Factor Auth (2FA) on Your Smartphone & Linux Desktop... now.

    By - dmt 10 Jan, 2017
    It's now obvious that no system is completely immune to unauthorized access. The lowly password keeps failing and failing, yet we still haven't agreed on an alternative. Biometric authentication is promising, but so far has only bloomed in certain walled gardens. The best you can do right now is add layers of complexity to your login routines making your accounts harder to get to.

    The problem with adding complexity is that it gets too complex and nobody wants to bother. The best solution for this is 2FA ( Two Factor Authentication ). You've seen 2FA at work when receiving a text from Google with a code that enables a login or gets you through an account setup. Securing logins with text messages no doubt increases security, but there are problems with relying on SMS for authentication. SMS fails to qualify as true two-factor, which is described as using a combination of something you know (a password) with something you have (supposedly your phone) to prove you are you. Since your phone number can be hijacked from the cellular company and your texts re-routed (or worse, cc'd) to another device, the phone doesn't fully qualify as something you (and only you) "have".

    The answer to this is to dismiss SMS and rely instead on an app or desktop program that employs the Time-based One-time Password Algorithm (TOTP) to generate a code that will get you logged in and keep others out. This code is entered along with your regular password, exponentially increasing the odds that you're the only one logging into your account. It's interesting to note that the software generating the code need not run on a system or phone that's connected to the Internet to output a good code - the system must only have the correct time (within 30 seconds or so) for it to work.

    I'm going to describe the typical 2FA setup routine using an authenticator app, then I'll explain how to start generating codes in your Linux terminal using oathtool. Finally, I'll describe how to get nice menu shortcuts on your Linux machine that will open a terminal, display your auth code for you, then disappear after 30 seconds.

    First let's get the app working. Since the software to generate these one-time passwords is open source and freely available, there are tons of apps that will do the job. I only recommend one: FreeOTP. It's open source, written by the Red Hat folks, and has a real no BS interface - and I like that a lot. Get it for iOS here and Android here .

    After you get the app running, head over to the great Two Factor Auth website and find a service you use that has implemented 2FA. They even break it down by what type of 2FA is offered by each site - to meet our goals in this tutorial, we're looking for a service that offers the Software Token method. Go login to that service and look around in the account settings till you find their 2FA setup. Every one is different, so there's no point in describing any details. Just get to the point where it shows you a QR code and tells you to scan it - but before you do anything, right-click the QR code image in your browser and save it for later in case you need to decode your key from it. Most services will also display the key under the QR code as a string of letters and numbers (like JBSWY3DPS3YK3PXP). If your service does display the key, copy it and save it for later. Just remember to treat the QR code and plaintext key like passwords and store them safely.

    ISO File Verification - The Laziest Way Possible

    By - dmt 09 Jan, 2017
    This is a little trick to shave a few seconds off your daily distrohopping efforts. Every time you download an ISO file, you verify it using a hashing algorithm like md5, or more often these days, sha256. So for instance, if you download ubuntu-16.04-desktop-amd64.iso and run it through sha256 at the terminal like so:

    sha256sum ubuntu-16.04-desktop-amd64.iso

    ...the response you get is:

    4bcec83ef856c50c6866f3b0f3942e011104b5ecc6d955d1e7061faff86070d4   ubuntu-16.04-desktop-amd64.iso

    Now the lazy part. Simply copy the resulting hash and paste it into a search engine like so . Without even clicking on a link, you can typically determine just from the results that you have a good file.

