The GPL in Layman’s Terms - Free as in What?

These are the reasons I want to get the people I care about (and everyone else) onto a free OS like Linux, running all the fully-functional, professional-grade, freely-licensed programs available for work and play. In my frustration at failing to convert more people (I did get one person to switch - thanks Dad!), I was slow to realize that in not understanding the intricacies of software development, they really didn’t see any obvious reason to switch and they were always wrong about why I was trying to convert them. This post aims to present my case, and maybe those around me will start to see that I’m not trying to save them money (although why not?) and I’m not trying to make them join the elite geekster club, I’m just trying to open their eyes to the many benefits of using open source software.



Just a few short years ago, even the best open source software available still needed work - things looked rough, I won’t lie. But now the software has matured to the point where the programs available in any Linux distribution rival and even surpass their proprietary counterparts in quality, and by every other measure as well.



dmt

